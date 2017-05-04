Three earthquakes jolt Tajikistan the same day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Hovar, the latest quake occurred at 01.30 local time.

According to the Institute of Seismology of Tajikistan, the epicenter was located 263 km northeast of Dushanbe. Earthquake's magnitude was measured at 5.0 in the epicenter, 4.0 in Lahsh region, and 2.0 in Dushanbe. The Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan reported no destruction or casualties.