Three earthquakes strike near Almaty on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the MPV scale has been registered by a group of seismological stations near Almaty city today.

The epicenter of the quake was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, 442 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. The earthquake struck at the depth of 5 kilometers at 2:53 p.m. Almaty time.

Two more earthquakes were recorded 147 kilometers of Almaty city at 12:25 and 12:41 p.m. as well.