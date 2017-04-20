Three ethnic towns to be built in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three ethnic towns will be built in Turkestan, Otrar and Shymkent, in accordance with international standards. The goal of the project is to preserve the historical and cultural heritage and introduce the history of the region to tourists. This was announced during the regular meeting of the town-planning council chaired by the akim of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev.



The meeting was attended by the chairman of Kazakhstan's Union of Architects Akmurza Rustembekov, famous architects, cities' authorities, as well as representatives of local executive bodies for architecture and heads of the state architectural and construction control department.

The agenda included 10 architectural projects, among which was the approval of Turkestan's development concept as a historical and cultural center of the world level, urban landscaping around Arystanbab mausoleum and Kune Otyrar settlement in Otyrar district, as well as the outline projects of an ethnographic town near Shymkent City residential area.



"In his program article 'The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience' the Head of State pays special attention to restoring historical complexes of our native land to show them to the world. And most of the country's archaeological heritage is in the South-Kazakhstan region. Therefore, in order to preserve this ancient heritage, it is necessary to build new buildings and structures in accordance with international standards so they stay for centuries. This should increase the number of tourists," Mr. Tuimebayev said.

In connection with the approach of Expo-2017, the head of the region instructed to firstly accelerate the process of implementing projects in Turkestan and Otyrar district, which will make a great contribution to the development of tourism. Within the framework of the international exhibition, it is planned that the region will be visited by a large number of tourists. The authorities' top priority for today is to put the streets in order and improve infrastructure and services.



Along with this, in accordance with President's instruction, it was decided to speed up the Shymkent City project. In the near future, an ethnic town will be built here. To this end, the chief architect of Shymkent, Nurlan Arkabayev, briefed the council members on the new sketch of the ethnic town.

Also, during the meeting, the head of the regional architecture and urban planning department and the director of the Architectural Bureau reported on the progress of the improvements in the old town and along the Koshkar-ata River, and also presented "Citadel" and "Karaуyltobe" projects.

