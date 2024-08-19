Three fetal surgeries performed in Almaty to repair congenital defects

The doctors of the perinatal medicine and cardiac surgery center in Almaty performed three successful fetal surgeries. Fetal surgery (also called prenatal surgery) is an operation done on an unborn baby in the uterus to repair congenital defects and improve long-term outcomes after birth, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The doctors of the center and the head of the fetal medicine department of the Mother and Child Minsk republican scientific and practical center operated on three pregnant women from the city of Almaty, Almaty and Akmola regions.

The doctors removed abnormal anastomosis between the fetuses in the uterus to help prevent severe complications and save the lives of the co-twins. They regulated amniotic fluid volume to create conditions for optimal fetal development and lower risk of complications.

All the operations were done well with patients feeling good. They will undergo close monitoring and regular checkups.

The surgeries were performed as part of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s project Fetal Medicine. Kazakhstani women have a chance to receive quality medical care from skilled doctors to increase their chances of having healthy babies. The project is aimed at increasing availability of medical technologies and raising the level of prenatal medicine in Kazakhstan, allowing expectant mothers to save the health of their babies after birth.