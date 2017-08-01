Three gangsters killed in Moscow courthouse firefight

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Three out the five GTA Gang members who disarmed the guards and opened gunfire in the Moscow region court have been killed, two others have been wounded and taken to a hospital, spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Tuesday.

According to Petrenko, the incident reportedly took place at 13:50 Moscow time when two guard officers were convoying five handcuffed defendants in the elevator. "One of the five attacked a guard officer and began to suffocate him. The defendants managed to break free and take possession of the guard officers' weapons. One of them managed to call for backup. When the elevator reached the third floor, Russian National Guard officers were already there. In a shootout, one of the National Guard officers was wounded in the shoulder, three of the defendants were killed and the other two were seriously wounded and taken to a hospital," she said.

The guard officers suffered bodily injuries, one of them was taken to a hospital.

