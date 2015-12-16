Three hurt as Southwest Airlines jet skids into ditch at Nashville Airport

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - A Southwest Airlines plane packed with passengers has skidded into a ditch at Nashville international airport after landing, injuring eight people.

The cause of the incident was not known but reports suggested Flight 31 was taxiing to a gate when one of its tyres either burst or collapsed.

Southwest Airlines said 133 passengers and five crew members were onboard at the time.

Passengers were evacuated from the airliner after it came to rest on its side.

The FAA released a statement saying the Boeing 737 "rolled off the taxiway into the grass and got stuck" at 5.30pm local time.

The flight had recently landed from Houston, the FAA said. An investigation into the incident has been opened.

The Nashville Fire Department said it had transported eight people to hospital with "minor injuries". Witnesses said some looked shaken as they were taken from the plane and bussed to the terminal.

Images of the incident have been posted on Twitter, showing the crippled plane.

Officials are yet to comment on the cause of the crash. Weather in the region was fine at the time and the skies were clear.

For more information go to The Guardian.com Photograph: @News_Executive/Twitter