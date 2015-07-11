Three injured as residential building partially collapses in Perm

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Three people were injured as a residential building partially collapsed in the center of the Russian city of Perm in the Ural, the Emergencies Ministry's regional department reported Saturday.

"Three people are known to have been injured. Debris are being cleared on the site and a search is underway for people who may be under them," department spokeswoman Oksana Butina told TASS.

Eight apartments from the fifth to the second floor were affected, the Emergencies Ministry said. Emergencies services are working on the site. Search and rescue work is underway. A total of 38 units of equipment and 168 personnel are involved in the effort to clear the debris. Butina said the Perm administration will hold an extraordinary meeting of the emergency situations commission over the incident.