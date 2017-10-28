Three Kazakh athletes win Qazaq Kuresi World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three Kazakh wrestlers have become the winners of the Qazaq Kuresi World Championship held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 55 kg category, Marat Nygmatullayev defeated Armenia's Pogost Bagalyan in the finals and became world champion.

In 82 kg, in the final match against Alexios Ntanatsidis from Greece, another Kazakh athlete Yersultan Muzafarov collected the gold medal.

Adilzhan Ystybayev (90 kg) won the third gold. He was stronger than Khrushed Sharipov from Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan's wrestlers claimed one more medal today as Ruslan Abdrazakov won bronze in the heaviest weight.



In total, 167 athletes from 39 countries are competing in the championship.

9 wrestlers are defending the honor of Kazakhstan: Marat Nygmatullayev, Kuanysh Yskakov, Kasymkhan Tolenbay, Galymzhan Abdirakhmanov, Yersultan Muzafarov, Adilzhan Ystybayev, Aleksandr Kasachev, Ruslan Abdіrazakov, and Aibat Seiten.