Three Kazakh ethnic theaters become Academic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three Kazakh ethnic theaters have been awarded the title academic. This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly during the ceremony of presenting the national theater award "Sakhnager-2017" in the central cinema-concert hall "Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.



"There are many unique Uyghur theaters in the world that function successfully. However, there is only one with a republican status. Of course, this is a great honor for us. And its remarkable staff which celebrated the 80th anniversary of theater's foundation last year, is now being given the honorary title "Academic", said Mr. Mukhamediuly.



The Minister also awarded certificates on "academic" title to the leaders of republican German and Korean theaters, noting that this title was awarded on behalf of the Head of State.

