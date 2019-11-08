Three Kazakh films compete this year at Asian World Film Festival in LA

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Three Kazakh films – The Golden Throne by Rustem Abdrashov, The Guardian of the Light by Yermek Turssunov and The Secret of a Leader by Farkhat Sharipov were selected for the Asian World Film Festival held from November 6 to 14 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Kazinform reports.

All the films were shot at Kazakhfilm on the order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The festival sets a goal to show the best Asian films in Los Angeles and strengthen the ties between the film industries of Asia and Hollywood. This year’s event will demonstrate films from more than 50 Asian countries.

The Golden Throne directed by Rustem Abdrashov is a film version of the 2nd season of The Kazakh Khanate TV series. The film focuses on the history of struggle for the Great steppe and formation of the Kazakh statehood. The film is based on the first novel The Diamond Sword of Ilyas Yessenberlin’s trilogy The Nomads. The film has already been officially nominated for the Oscars 2020.

The Guardian of the Light by Yermek Turssunov is a history of a soldier who was coming back home from the war. He has a portable projector and some films – a gift from an old German man, whom the soldier saved from death. The world premiere of the film took place in early 2019 at the Shanghai Film Festival.

The Secret of a Leader by Farkhat Sharipov is a history of a 40-year-old bank employee Kanat undergoing a midlife crisis. He realizes that he has no dreams and no expectations from life. Once he decides to attend a personal development training where a coach teaches how to reach success and become a leader. Kanat tries to change himself and his view of life, but his fate suddenly makes a sharp turn when he meets his old acquaintance Daniyar. The film won a grand prix at the 41th Moscow International Film Festival and at the XV Eurasia International Film Festival.

Asian World Film Festival is organized with the support of Asian communities of Los Angeles for all those interested in foreign and independent films.