EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:11, 05 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Three Kazakh judokas to vie for medals at 2022 Asian Judo Championship today

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani judokas eased into finals of their respective weight categories at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    For instance, Daniyar Shamshayev will fight for gold against Uzbek Murodjon Yuldoshev in the -73kg final.

    Kazakhstan’s Moldir Narynova and Anastassiya Mayakova will take on their rivals in the -63kg and -70kg weight classes, respectively.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova hauled silver in the -48kg weight category, while Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-66kg) and Magzhan Shamshadin (-60kg) settled for bronze.


    Photo: olympic.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Judo Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!