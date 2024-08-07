Three Kazakhstani Olympic medal winners land at Almaty airport

Today, August 7, Kazakhstani Olympic medal winners arrived at the Almaty airport. Family members, friends, their fans, and mass media representatives met them at the airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Three Kazakhstani athletes, including Nariman Kurbanov, Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev were greeted at the Almaty International Airport. Members and coaches of the shooting and artistic gymnastics teams have also arrived in Almaty.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan's gymnast Nariman Kurbanov brought Kazakhstan silver at the Olympic Games in Paris on August 3. He won the men's pommel horse silver after scoring 15,433 points at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. To note, Kurbanov, who took part in his first Olympic Games, brought Kazakhstan its first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics.

Kazakhstani shooters Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition. They brought Kazakhstan the first medal of the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games. Le and Satpayev outscored their opponents from Germany Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen 17-5. The two won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal, Kazakhstan's first medal in a shooting event since 1996.