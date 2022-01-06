Three killed, 32,000 displaced after Indonesia floods

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed and nearly 30,000 displaced after flash floods hit Indonesia's Aceh province, an official said Thursday, WAM reports.

More than 11,000 homes were submerged by the floods that followed heavy rain in North Aceh district on Monday, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

«Waters also inundated 41 hectares of rice fields,» German news agency (dpa) quoted Muhari as saying.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season, which typically runs from October to March.