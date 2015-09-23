EN
    14:14, 23 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Three killed in a fiery crash in Mangystau region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people died when a car caught fire on a highway in Mangystau region last weekend, lada.kz reports.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning (September 20). The Lada Priora car slammed into a stone on the highway and caught fire. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze fully engulfed the vehicle. They tried to extinguish the fire and get the driver and two passengers out of the car, but it was too late. All three were burnt to death. To date, only the 21-year-old male driver has been identified.

