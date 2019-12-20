Three killed in bus-car collision in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A passenger bus and a car collided in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s police department, the tragedy which killed three passengers of the car took place in Alatau district of Almaty.

It was informed that Renault car skidded and at full speed collided with a bus. After the collision the car was thrown to the side of the road where it crashed into a metal guardrail.

As a result of the collision 3 Renault passengers, born in 1960, 1978 and 1988, have died at the scene. Another passenger of the car was admitted to an intensive care unit of the nearest hospital.

The details of the traffic accident are being established.