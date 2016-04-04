EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 04 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Three killed in E Kazakhstan traffic accident

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A road accident occurred on 178 kilometer of Ust-Kamenogorsk - Semey highway.

    According to police, a 40-year-old driver of Mazda 626 has lost steering control and drove into oncoming traffic where his car collided with Renault Duster.

    As a result of the collision the driver of Mazda 626 and one passenger of Renault Duster have died at the scene of the accident. A passenger of Mazda 626 died on the way to a hospital. Three more passengers of Mazda and a driver of Renault were admitted to a hospital.

    Criminal proceedings have been initiated. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!