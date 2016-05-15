Three killed in mass brawl, shooting at Moscow’s cemetery - source

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The death toll in a mass brawl with shooting at Khovanskoye cemetery in southwest Moscow has grown to three, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday. At least 200 people took part in the fight. Over 100 of them have been detained - they are residents of Dagestan, Chechnya, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The detentions of the suspected participants of the brawl are underway.

Preliminary reports say the fight occurred as migrants failed to divide the territory of services at Moscow’s large burial grounds. The fight broke out near the cemetery’s central entrance. Police could not use weapons in a crowded area.

Moscow police chief Anatoly Yakunin, who has arrived at the scene, said "the law enforcers are doing everything possible to find all participants of the conflict."

The chief of the Main Department of the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow, Anatoly Yakunin, said Saturday that everything possible will be done for the initiators of the brawl at the Khovanskoye Cemetery to be brought to account.

"He said the law enforcement bodies will do everything possible to establish all initiators of the conflict and bring them to account set by the law," the police statement said.

Source: TASS



