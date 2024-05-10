Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region

Three people died as a result of collision of two vehicles in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The tragedy occurred on May 9, on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Irgiz village, when VAZ and MAN truck collided with each other. Two passengers of VAZ and its driver died at the scene of the accident.

“An investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations,” Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.

Two passengers in the car are spouces. Both were the teachers at the Ybyrai Altynsarin School. The third victim was a deputy of the local maslikhat, veterinary doctor.