EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region

    Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region
    Photo credit: Aktobe region's police department

    Three people died as a result of collision of two vehicles in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The tragedy occurred on May 9, on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Irgiz village, when VAZ and MAN truck collided with each other. Two passengers of VAZ and its driver died at the scene of the accident.

    “An  investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations,” Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.

    Two passengers in the car are spouces. Both were the teachers at the Ybyrai Altynsarin School. The third victim was a deputy of the local maslikhat, veterinary doctor.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Aktobe region Accidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!