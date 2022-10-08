EN
    12:10, 08 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Three killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Three passengers died, two drivers were injured in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    The accident occurred October 7 at 10:00pm on the 55km of Leninskiy-Kurchatov highway, near Syrlykala settlement of Aksu district. A 40-year-old driver of Niva had exceeded the speed limit and smashed into trailer of KamAZ 5320.

    As a result, three passengers of Niva died at the scene of the accident. Both drivers were hospitalized with various traumas, deputy chief of the regional police department Zhaskairat Kairov said.


