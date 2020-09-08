Three major fires largely contained in N. California

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - Firefighters were making great progress in containing the three major wildfires in Northern California as of Monday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Xinhua News reports.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires that have burned 396,624 acres (about 1,605 sq km) across five Northern California counties were 93 percent contained Monday morning. Firefighters reached 76 percent containment on the CZU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex fires that have burned 375,209 (about 1,518 sq km) acres across several northern California counties were at least 91 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the Cal Fire updates.

Cal Fire said 14,800 firefighters were battling 23 major fires in the state right now. California has seen 900 wildfires since Aug. 15, many of them started by an intense series of lightning strikes. There have been eight fire deaths and more than 3,300 structures destroyed, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued a wind advisory for the mountains outside of Northern California's Santa Rosa, Calistoga and San Rafael from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. The winds may be high enough to down tree limbs and power lines, and isolated power outages are possible, according to the NWS.

The cities in North Bay should expect fire-prevention shut-offs as the outages may affect about 17,000 people in Napa County from Monday night into Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company said.