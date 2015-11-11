EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:23, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Three minors stole car in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Three minors stole a car in Shymkent, regional internal affairs department informs.

    A 36-year-old resident of Shymkent called the Al-Farabi district police office and told that some had stolen his Opel parked near the house. During the special investigation activities the policemen found the car left on one of the streets in Shymkent. Two school pupils and a student were detained on suspicion of crime. While examining the car, the police found ‘Strazhnik' non-lethal pistol belonging to one of the detainees. According to the teens, they opened the car with a screw-driver. A criminal case was launched., Pre-trial investigation is underway. The suspected were released in their own custody.

