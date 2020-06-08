Three more coronavirus deaths reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three more coronavirus deaths have been reported in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Three people have died from coronavirus on June 7 including a patient, born in 1957, from Pavlodar region, a patient born in 1948 from Atyrau region as well as one resident of Karaganda region born in 1963.

Thus, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Kazakhstan has reached 56.