    07:50, 10 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Three more die from coronavirus, bringing total to 61

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two male patients, born in 1962 and 1948, have died from the novel coronavirus infection in Turkestan region. One male coronavirus-infected patient has passed away in Pavlodar region.

    Thus, Kazakhstan’s coronavirus-related death tally is 61.

    To date, 13,074 coronavirus cases are recorded in the country. 8,015 people have recovered from COVID-19.


