    15:32, 07 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Three more launches planned from Baikonur in September

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The first of the three launches from the cosmodrome is scheduled for September 12, Kazinform correspondent reports.


    According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, two launches are scheduled for September 12 and 13. On September 12 Proton-M will take Spanish satellite Amazonas-5 to the orbit and on the night of September 13, Soyuz MS-06 will transport three members of the Expedition 53 crew to the International Space Station.

    Another launch of Proton-M with Chinese communication satellite AsiaSat-9 is scheduled for September 28, 2017, from Baikonur.

     

