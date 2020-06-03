EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    00:06, 03 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Three more people die from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing total to 44

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan has reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19, Kazinform reports citing the special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, three coronavirus-infected patients have died today: a patient, born in 1959, was a resident of Nur-Sultan; a patient, born in 1956, was a resident of Shymkent city and one patient, born in 1935, was a resident of Pavlodar region.

    To date Kazakhstan's death toll stands at 44.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!