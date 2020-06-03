Three more people die from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing total to 44

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan has reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19, Kazinform reports citing the special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, three coronavirus-infected patients have died today: a patient, born in 1959, was a resident of Nur-Sultan; a patient, born in 1956, was a resident of Shymkent city and one patient, born in 1935, was a resident of Pavlodar region.

To date Kazakhstan's death toll stands at 44.