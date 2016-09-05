Three more U.S. states joined #beshintheusa marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three more U.S. states - Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Texas - have joined The Besh in the U.S.A. marathon launched by the U.S. Consulate in Almaty on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh-U.S. friendship.

“Look at these amazing dastarkhans from Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Texas! Help us to turn the US map into one big tasty beshparmak - send your besh photos to [email protected] or tag us on Instagram with a#beshintheusa hashtag. Only 21 state left!” the Consulate’s post in Facebook reads.

The “Besh in the U.S.A." campaign was launched in early March and covers all 50 states. As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to [email protected]. The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.

Beshbarmak (Besh) is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.



American student Grace Garett, who studied Russian in Almaty and had a video blog about her experience in Kazakhstan also joined the campaign. Grace and her friends made beshbarmak in Portland, Oregon, to support the ‪#‎beshintheusa marathon.



