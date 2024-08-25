Three new student dormitories commissioned in Almaty

On the eve of the new academic year, Almaty hosted an opening ceremony of modern 980-bed dormitories, built through private investment. Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Deputy Mayor of Almaty Azamat Kaldybekov attended the event held on Saturday, August. 24, Kazinform News Agency learned from the akimat.

The dormitories have been fully equipped with all the necessary amenities, including comfortable rooms, a co-working space, and a dining room.

Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

Earlier, Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev said that student accommodation issue was under his direct control. A total of 10 dormitories for 5,025 students are scheduled to be commissioned in Almaty in 2024.

Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

As reported, a 400-bed dormitory has been recently opened in Astana. Another six facilities for 4,500 students are under construction.

In total, 27 dormitories for 10,576 students are planned to be put into service in Kazakhstan by year end.