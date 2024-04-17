Three of four CPC facilities in Kazakhstan out of danger of flooding

On Monday, April 17, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev had a meeting with Nikolay Gorban, General Director of Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Nikolay Gorban informed Almasadam Satkaliyev about the current activity of the CPC including flood control measures at the CPC facilities, the Ministry’s press service says.

He said that three of four CPC facilities in Kazakhstan (Tengiz PS, Isatay PS and Kurmangazy PS) are out danger of flooding. Due to the expected water level increase on the Ural River near Aturau, CPC-K special equipment reinforced with excavators and dump trucks (which arrived from Astrakhan region on April 15), continues building flood protection fortifications to protect the facilities of CPC, JSC KazTransOil, and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.

Nikolay Gorban also informed the Kazakh Minister of CPC’s contribution to flood control operation worth 250 million tenge spent on construction and restoration of dams, repair of the berm to protect the shoreline of the Ural River. The company began this work in coordination with the local akimat.

The parties also discussed flood relief measures, such as restoration of damaged Astrakhan-Atyrau highway.

The sides also discussed the issue of CPC payment of $22.2 million to JSC KazMunayGas by May 1, 2024 as part of contractual relationship.

As the head of the company noted, CPC exerts every effort and maximum resources to maintain the schedule of Kazakh oil export amid flooding in Atyrau region, by ensuring stable and uninterrupted operation of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline.