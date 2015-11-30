EN
    02:33, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Three people injured in road accident on Zhyngyldy-Shetpe highway, W Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road accident on Zhyngyldy-Shetpe highway in West Kazakhstan region led to hospitalization of three people.

    The accident occurred Nov 26. According to preliminary data, a 20-year-old driver of Daewoo Nexia went over the speed limit and lost control of his car. The vehicle overturned as a result, Lada.kz reports. The driver and two his passengers, who are also 20 years old, were taken to a local hospital with various traumas.

