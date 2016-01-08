EN
    11:09, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Three people suffer CO poisoning in Akmola rgn

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region, the press service of the regional Emergency Department informs.

    January 7, in Karaotkel village three people got carbon monoxide poisoning of moderate severity because of closed chimney of stove heating. A woman and two children were admitted in the hospital №2 of Astana city.
    According to doctors, health condition of the victims is satisfactory.

