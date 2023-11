Three regions in Kazakhstan shut down roads for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular restrictions have been imposed in Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Authorities in East Kazakhstan region closed sections of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey-Kainar and Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz highways for all types of transport due to snowfall, blowing snow and poor visibility.

A section of the Usharal-Dostyk motorway was shut down in Almaty region due to blizzard and poor visibility.

Sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Karaganda-Aksu highways were closed in Karaganda region for the same reasons.