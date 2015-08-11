Three Russian TV channels start broadcasting in US

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Three new television channels launched by Tsifrovoye Televidenie (Digital Television) company have started broadcasting in the United States, the press service of the VGTRK All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company said on Tuesday.

These are the MULT channel broadcasting cartoons for children, the IQ HD educational channel and the Bestseller channel of high-quality Russian films.

More than 300,000 viewers speaking Russian or learning it will be able to watch these channels in America, the press service said. "Channels of Central Television are already broadcast in the Middle East, and will soon be available in Europe as well," the deputy director general of Tsifrovoye Televidenie, Sergey Koshlyakov, said.

The Russian company has for the first time got to the US market owing to partnership of the Russian company Signal Media and Russian Media Group LLC /RMTG/, the biggest promoter of Russian-language television in America, Kazinform refers to TASS.