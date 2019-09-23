Three sappers injured in Arys are in very serious condition - Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev has commented on the condition of 10 sappers injured as a result of a spontaneous detonation of an ammunition fragment near the town of Arys, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, all the measures are taken within the military unit to safeguard the personnel. «Unfortunately, detonation or blast may occur for various reasons. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway,» Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

He assured that the injured servicemen receive all required assistance. «On September 21, they were promptly brought to the hospital. Three of them are in a very serious condition now. The condition of one sapper is assessed as moderately severe and the other six are in a satisfactory condition. The servicemen will also receive financial compensation,» he said on the sidelines of the Governmental sitting.