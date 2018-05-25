Three sets of twins born in one district in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Three sets of twins were born in Sairam district, South Kazakhstan in May, our correspondent reports.

The first twins were born on May 12. The boy and girl weighing about 2 kilo each undergo currently the second stage of developmental care.



The second set of twins, both girls, weighing 2,250 and 3,400 grams correspondingly, feel good. They were born on May 23.



The same day the other twin girls were born with birth weight of 2,115 and 2,400 grams.



About 750 twins are welcomed annually in South Kazakhstan region, statistics read.