EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:43, 05 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Three-shift schooling stopped in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three-shift learning has been liquidated in Astana with the construction of three new schools and organization of children's transportation, Kazinform has learnt from local mayor's office.

    In total, 115,000 children of Astana started school in 2015-2016 academic year. 15,500 first-graders are among them. In 2014-2015 there were two double-shift schools in the capital city. Currently all 80 schools of Astana are functioning in two shifts.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!