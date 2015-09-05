Three-shift schooling stopped in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three-shift learning has been liquidated in Astana with the construction of three new schools and organization of children's transportation, Kazinform has learnt from local mayor's office.

In total, 115,000 children of Astana started school in 2015-2016 academic year. 15,500 first-graders are among them. In 2014-2015 there were two double-shift schools in the capital city. Currently all 80 schools of Astana are functioning in two shifts.