Three-story service station burnt in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A three-story automobile repair shop has caught fire.

The incident occurred at 01:25 am in Turksib district of Almaty city. The first fire-fighting unit arrived at the place call after 7 minutes. The three-story service station "Auto Grad" was on fire.

According to preliminary information, the fire area is 500 square meters. The fire was eliminated at 02:40 am. Seventy people were involved in fire elimination process.

No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be established.