EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:56, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Three-story service station burnt in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A three-story automobile repair shop has caught fire.

    The incident occurred at 01:25 am in Turksib district of Almaty city. The first fire-fighting unit arrived at the place call after 7 minutes. The three-story service station "Auto Grad" was on fire.
    According to preliminary information, the fire area is 500 square meters. The fire was eliminated at 02:40 am. Seventy people were involved in fire elimination process.
    No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be established.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!