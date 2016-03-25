08:56, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6
Three-story service station burnt in Almaty
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A three-story automobile repair shop has caught fire.
The incident occurred at 01:25 am in Turksib district of Almaty city. The first fire-fighting unit arrived at the place call after 7 minutes. The three-story service station "Auto Grad" was on fire.
According to preliminary information, the fire area is 500 square meters. The fire was eliminated at 02:40 am. Seventy people were involved in fire elimination process.
No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be established.