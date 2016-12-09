Three suns at once ascended over Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday daytime the residents of Astana observed Halo - a phenomenon when a ring of light surrounds the sun or moon. It is a family of optical phenomena produced by light interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. Halos can have many forms, ranging from colored or white rings to arcs and spots in the sky. Many of these are near the Sun or Moon, but others occur elsewhere or even in the opposite part of the sky.



The ice crystals responsible for halos are typically suspended in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds high (5-10 km, or 3-6 miles) in the upper troposphere, but in cold weather they can also float near the ground, in which case they are referred to as diamond dust. The particular shape and orientation of the crystals are responsible for the type of halo observed. Light is reflected and refracted by the ice crystals and may split up into colors because of dispersion. The crystals behave like prisms and mirrors, refracting and reflecting light between their faces, sending shafts of light in particular directions.

Kazakhs have a saying "if you see several suns at a time prepare a shovel", which means blizzard.

According to Kazgidromet, in Astana the temperature is - 21 °C, wind speed 5 m / s with rushes to 13 m / s.



