Three suns at once ascended over Astana
The ice crystals responsible for halos are typically suspended in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds high (5-10 km, or 3-6 miles) in the upper troposphere, but in cold weather they can also float near the ground, in which case they are referred to as diamond dust. The particular shape and orientation of the crystals are responsible for the type of halo observed. Light is reflected and refracted by the ice crystals and may split up into colors because of dispersion. The crystals behave like prisms and mirrors, refracting and reflecting light between their faces, sending shafts of light in particular directions.
Kazakhs have a saying "if you see several suns at a time prepare a shovel", which means blizzard.
According to Kazgidromet, in Astana the temperature is - 21 °C, wind speed 5 m / s with rushes to 13 m / s.