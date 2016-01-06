09:53, 06 January 2016 | GMT +6
Three suns observed in the sky in Karaganda region
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Residents of Saryozen village in Karaganda region observed three suns which appeared simultaneously in the sky. Scientists say, this rare optical phenomenon is called halo.
A halo may occur around the Sun and the Moon during frosty weather. It is produced by light interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, resulting in a wide variety of colored or white rings, arcs and spots in the sky. Actually, it is a rainbow. Many halos may occur near the Sun or the Moon, while others appear elsewhere or even in the opposite part of the sky.