Three teens drown in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Three teenagers drowned in a Bukhtarminsk water basin in East Kazakhstan region on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident happened near Karakol village. The boys aged 9, 15 and 17 reportedly drowned when their boat capsized. Locals discovered their lifeless bodies on Monday morning. In addition, a 24-year-old citizen of Russia drowned in the same water basin on Saturday, June 27. The man was on holiday at Kazakhstan-based Barok resort. Rescuers found his body two hours after the accident.