Three-volume collection about Kazakh President’s activities goes out

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The three-volume collection about the activities of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was published, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The collection includes speeches of the Head of State at the country’s political and foreign events, his addresses and statements concerning Kazakhstani’s and international agenda.

It also includes the President’s Addresses to the Nation delivered in 2021 and 2022. In 2021 the key task of Kazakhstan was fighting against COVID-19 consequences and socioeconomic rehabilitation.

The congratulations of the Head of State on the state, socially important holidays and dates, speeches of the President at the large forums, during his visits to the CIS and non-CIS countries, interviews to the foreign editions were also included into the collection.