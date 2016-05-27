Three workers die at mine in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three workers have died at Orlovsky mine in East Kazakhstan region.

According to preliminary data, the cause of death was poisoning.

The accident took place May 27, 2016. D. Kenzhebekov - the district's prosecutor and the investigative team of Borodulikhinsky police department immediately arrived at the scene of the tragedy.

Pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Art. 277 of the Criminal Code (violation of safety rules during mining or construction work resulting in the death of two or more persons) was launched.