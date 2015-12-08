Three wounded in blast at Moscow bus stop receive minor injuries — source

MOSCOW. KAZINFORMAccording to preliminary data, a self-made firecracker thrown from the window of a passing car or from the window of a multistory building could have caused a blast in which two women and a man received minor injuries, Moscow police department spokesman Andrei Galiakberov has told Tass.

The blast occurred at a bus stop at 19, Pokrovka Street earlier on Monday. Three people were injured by glass fragments, he said. A criminal case on charges of hooliganism has been opened, the spokesman said.

Earlier, a law enforcement source told Tass that three people had received minor injuries, and two of them were hospitalized.

An investigation brigade is working at the scene. Source: TASS