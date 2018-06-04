EN
    14:20, 04 June 2018

    Three wrestlers of Kazakhstan bag three medals in Romania

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Wrestlers from Atyrau region won three medals in Romania, Kazinform correspondent cites the Regional Communications Service.

    Bucharest, the capital of Romania, hosted an international freestyle wrestling tournament. Young Kazakh athletes struck gold, silver and bronze medals there.

    "Bekzat Zhalgassov became the champion in the 65 kg weight division. Bekzat defeated Georgian and Hungarian wrestlers during the qualifying rounds. In the final match, he wrestled down an Iranian athlete. Talgat Syrbaz (61 kg weight class) and Zhastilek Shamardanov (71 kg) won bronze and silver, respectively," the press service of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports said.

