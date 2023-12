ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A three-year-old baby has plummeted from a second-story apartment window in Astana today.

The baby miraculously survived the fall, but sustained serious injuries. Paramedics rushed the child to a local hospital. According to reports, unattended by his mother the baby had climbed onto the windowsill, broken through the window screen and fell from the window's ledge in a matter of minutes.