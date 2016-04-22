EN
    15:17, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Throwdownscoring.com: Golovkin knocks outs Wade before 5th round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Throwdown Scoring portal specializing in boxing held a toll on the threshold of the Golovkin-Wade fight, Sports.kz informs.

    99.2% of respondents are sure GGG will win the bout. The majority (74.2%) are sure that the Kazakhstani boxer will knock out his opponent in four rounds. 25.8% of respondents are sure that Wade will last beyond the fifth round but not past the eighth round.

    The fight is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on April 23.

