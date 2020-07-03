Thundershowers and hail to grip Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A southern cyclone and its atmospheric fronts preserve unsteady weather in the most part of Kazakhstan with rain and thunderstorms, squalls and hail predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

It may hail in Akmola region. Squalls and wind are expected to batter the region.

Kostanay region is to wake up to foggy streets, high wind is to roll through the region.

Hail is to batter North Kazakhstan locally.

Strong and wind are forecast to strike Pavlodar region with wind up to 15-20 m/s.

Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for squalls, hail and wild wind up to 25 m/s.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Kyzylorda regions are set to face high wind.

Hail and high wind are expected today in West Kazakhstan.

High heat is to scorch Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions locally,

Fire threat remains high in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.