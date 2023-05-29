Thundershowers and heat predicted for Kazakhstan Mon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are expected to batter today the north, east, and southeast of Kazakhstan, while high wind and dust storms are expected in the west and south.

Fog is set to blanket the country’s southeast in the morning and night, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The scorching heat is forecast for Aktobe, Kostanay and Atyrau regions.

Fire threat remains high in the mots of Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Abai regions.