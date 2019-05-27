EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 27 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Thundershowers and rough winds to batter Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Services issued a weather forecast for kazakhstan to May 28-30.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face a rise in temperature, thundershowers and gusting wind on the last days of May and spring, the release reads.

    The northern, central and eastern regions are to enjoy weather without precipitations in 24 hours to come. Though the active cyclonic whirl formed above the western regions is to move eastwards and trigger off rains and thunderstorms the countrywide.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!