Thundershowers and rough winds to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Services issued a weather forecast for kazakhstan to May 28-30.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face a rise in temperature, thundershowers and gusting wind on the last days of May and spring, the release reads.



The northern, central and eastern regions are to enjoy weather without precipitations in 24 hours to come. Though the active cyclonic whirl formed above the western regions is to move eastwards and trigger off rains and thunderstorms the countrywide.