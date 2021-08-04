EN
    17:23, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Thundershowers approaching Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A cyclone will cause rains and thunderstorms, hail, squalls and cold wave in the northern part of Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports.

    Mercury will read 15-25 degrees Celsius in the west, 10-20 degrees in the north in the nighttime. Air temperature will rise as high as to 27-35 degrees in the country's west and 23-30 degrees in the north during the day.

    Scorching heat will persist in the south and southwest locally accompanied by dust storm. Temperature will hit there 20-28 degrees Celsius in the night, 32-42 degrees during the day.


