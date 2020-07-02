EN
    07:11, 02 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Thundershowers, hail and high wind to batter Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Southern cyclone and its atmospheric fronts cause unsteady weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing thundershowers, heavy rains and hail locally.

    Squalls, hail and wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected to hit today Akmola region.

    Wind up to 15-20 m/s is to sweep through Kostanay and North Kazakhstan region with fog predicted in Kostanay and hail in North Kazakhstan.

    Squalls, hail and wind gusting up to 23-28, 30 m/s is expected to hit Karaganda region.

    Strong wind is to roll through East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.

    Wind up to 23-28 m/s may batter today Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.


